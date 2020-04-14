|
|
WILLIAMS, Diana Joseph Diana Joseph Williams, born September 4, 1933 in Austin Texas passed away April 11, 2020 with her sons by her side. Diana is predeceased by her beloved husband John Rodger Williams and survived by her brother Roger Joseph; her sons Evan, Jeff and Whit; daughters-in-law Margaret, Barbara and Kim; and her beloved grandchildren Meredith, Ellie, Edward, Ethan, Wyatt and Lauren. Her family is thankful for the care provide by Belmont Village Westlake (in particular, Brittany Lopez) and Hospice Austin. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to help children with Cancer to Superhero Kids c/o Austin Community Foundation, 4315 Guadalupe St, Suite 300, Austin, 78751. Rest easy DiDi. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 14, 2020