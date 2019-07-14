SPALDING, Diana Lynn (Fuste´) Diana Lynn (Fuste´) Spalding, beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, surrounded by family in Austin, Texas. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, Annadeil (Icet) and Joseph I. Fuste´. Lynn was born on July 10, 1945, in Houston, Texas, at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was raised in Galveston, Texas, and graduated from Ball High School in 1963. In 1967, she graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Elementary Education with minors in Spanish and English. Additionally, Lynn spent a semester studying Spanish at the University of the Americas in Mexico City where she became fluent in the language. Lynn was renowned for her gentleness, kindness, and patience. She was intelligent and hardworking, yet she was fun-loving and had a silly, joyous sense of humor. Guided by her Christian faith, Lynn lived a life focused on others. Above all else, Lynn loved and served her family well. In addition to teaching for 31 years, she was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church, and Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She was a nurturing and creative spirit who enjoyed art, music, gardening, and caring for her many pets. Most of all, she delighted in her role as a grandmother to her four treasured grandchildren. Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, John E. Spalding, her daughter, Lisa and husband Travis Charles Barton of Austin, Texas, her daughter, Rebecca and husband Russell Eugene Kaliher, III of Austin, Texas, her grandchildren, Caleb Allen Barton, Mary Lynn Barton, Sidney Lynn Kaliher, and Mary Katherine Kaliher. She is also survived by her twin sister, Ann and husband Thomas Lyons, sister, Mary Kay and husband Neal Matlock and sister, Jo Nell Fuste´ and husband Mark Ward, as well as a cherished aunt, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A private memorial service for family was held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the , Austin Pets Alive, or the . Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 14, 2019