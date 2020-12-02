MARQUEZ-ALMANZA, Diana Diana Marquez-Almanza passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of November 6th, 2020 at her home in Austin, Texas, at the age of 58. She is preceded in death by her father Isidore Marquez, mother Antonia M. Marquez, sister Grace Handley, brother Hector Ramos, and niece Priscilla I. Ramos and is reunited with her fur babies Austin, Max and Margarita. Diana is survived by her husband Ezekiel Don "Donnie" Almanza Jr., son Richard Handley (wife Natalie), granddaughters Araceli, Felicia, Roxanna, step-son Ezekiel "Zeke" Don Almanza III, niece Susan Ramos, great-nephews David, Joshua, Jimmy, great-niece Grace, sister-in-law Maria Ramos, nephews Hector, and Miguel, along with numerous cousins, family and friends who adored and loved her. Diana was born on December 14th, 1961 in San Antonio, Texas, to Isidore and Antonia M. Marquez. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Los Angeles, California and went on to attend California State University with a major in criminal justice. After moving to Austin, Texas with her family in 1987, she pursued a career in law enforcement, starting as an airport police officer. She moved on to become a park police officer for the City of Austin and, after 13 years of service, she resigned to follow her passion and graduated from Vogue Cosmetology school in 2005. She continued pursuing her passion until her diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Diana was truly an amazing person, with a giving spirit and the most contagious laugh. She loved like there was no tomorrow, danced like nobody was watching, and fought with the strength of a true warrior princess. Her faith in God kept her strong in the most difficult of times and she also spoke the Word and taught others about God and all His wonders. Diana's family finds comfort in knowing that she was at peace in her final days and seeks God's strength, comfort and wisdom through their time of grieving. Diana's final request was that her loved ones celebrate her life and not shed any tears. A graveside memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11am. The service will be held at Assumption Cemetery - 3650 S. IH-35, Austin, TX 78704. In observance of COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required and guests are asked to practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the ASPCA to honor Diana's love for animals. www.aspca.org/donate