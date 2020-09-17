HAYES, Diana Ruth Diana Ruth Hayes, 67, of Manor died Thursday, August 13th. She was born in Missouri Township, IL on May 5, 1953. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/dianahaye
s) will be 11AM on Saturday, September 19th at New Lincoln Missionary Baptist Church. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, September 18th. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.