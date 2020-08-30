SOLIZ, Diana Our beloved, Diana Soliz, 64, of Austin, TX, ended her earthly journey on Friday, August 21, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arnulfo Soliz and Roberta Saldana, her grandparents; Ascencion and Sixta Soliz, and Antonio and Alejandro Saldana. She is survived by her spouse, Sidni Totten, her aunts, Angelina Salinas and Norma Reyes, her siblings; Carol Spratley (Phillip), Robert Soliz (Rosario), Grace Carrillo, Ruby Sciore (Nilda), Deborah Soliz (Lottie 'Peewee'), and Adrian Soliz (Sarah), nephews and nieces; Lee Spratley, Susan Soliz, Stephanie Astudillo(Andrew), Samantha Soliz, Nicolette Kowalewski (Ryan), Gina Sciore, Nicolas Sciore (Ciarra), Marissa Sciore, Ryan Soliz, Raylie Soliz and Van Soliz plus many great nieces and nephews, cousins and countless friends, colleagues and clients. Diana was a force of nature and adopter of strays (some with four legs, some with two). She was at home in velvet or denim, hard headed and soft hearted. She was the life of the party who also was an avid reader. She loved equally opera and old monster movies, Broadway plays and drags shows. She liked jalapeños on her pizza and Newburg sauce on her lobster. And chocolate anything. She was proud of her Comanche/Apache heritage and was an accomplished artist working in buckskin and beadwork. She was a lifelong UT fan having won a full scholarship there for theater arts. She ended up with a degree in finance and spent more than 30 years as an independent financial advisor with Sagepoint Financial. Her family and sad little dog, Luke wish to thank South Austin Medical Center, Blood Cancer and Transplant Center, Texas Oncology and Hospice Austin for their care and efforts. See her parting words to all on the Mission memorial site. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when COVID restrictions are lifted.