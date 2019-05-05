PURYEAR, Diane Kay Diane Kay Puryear was born in Weslaco, Texas on April 30, 1938 to Harvey Craig Leach and Ruth Leach. She attended and graduated from the University of Texas. Most of her career was spent at the UT Theater and Dance Dept. where she retired after over 30 years. Kay had three wonderful children that have survived her. Johnny O'Neal, his wife Leslee and their children Dustin Craig and Dillon Clay; Tracy Brown, her husband James and daughter Lilly Kay; and Watty Puryear, his wife Bren and their children Lightsey Logan and Landry Claire. Kay loved reading, traveling, family BBQ's, fishing with her sons, playing crosswords, and other word games. But, she loved watching and seeing her beloved Longhorn sports teams as much as anything. Every Saturday in the Fall, you could find Kay and family watching Texas football games intently. It was the same for all Longhorn sports as well. Her house was the mecca for game watching, socializing, gathering, cooking and eating for family and friends. Although she passed away five days before her birthday, the family threw her a birthday celebration Easter weekend. There was a fish fry, many laughs and much fun. Kay loved it and her strength grew that night. She spoke to all of her family in a strong voice thanking everyone for being there. It was an extraordinary evening and quite emotional. Kay is now in peace for which we are happy. The sadness we feel is offset by the incredible gift of her life and the memories we will always share. Kay's celebration of life will be held at Smith Family Chapel at Riverbend Church on Friday, June 21 at 1:30 pm. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary