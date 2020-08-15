BAYLOR, Diane Lege Diane Lege Baylor entered her heavenly home on August 11th, 2020, at the age of 77 after having long suffered the effects of Alzheimer's Disease. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, John David Baylor, her parents , and sister Jacqueline Bewley. Diane is survived by her children Donna Carey (Pat), David Baylor (Shane), and Darin Baylor, and grandchildren Lindsey Leventis(Jordan), Trevor Carey, Makenna Baylor, and Walker Baylor. Diane was born in Houston, TX on October 16, 1942 to parents Frank and Jean Lege. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics and Master of Arts in Education from the University of Texas, Austin. Diane had incredible skills in clothing construction and textiles, co-owned a knitting machine business and enjoyed working with new and innovative textiles and fabrics of all kinds. Diane also enjoyed making her own clothes and brought joy to her grandchildren by making them elaborate Halloween costumes and holiday outfits. Diane had a beautiful voice, trained at an early age and shared her voice by participating in her church choir, performing solo on occasion. Diane and her husband enjoyed many trips and vacations to see family and many State and National Parks. They particularly enjoyed cruises to Alaska, Hawaii, New England, and the Caribbean. Diane and her husband were accomplished square dancers in the Austin area for over 30 years and traveled to National dance jamborees. Some of Diane's favorite interests were flower gardening and birdwatching. Much time was spent working in her gardens to attract all kinds of birds, particularly her favorite hummingbirds. She also enjoyed spending time at a vacation home she helped build on Lake LBJ. Diane devoted much of her time participating in church activities and helping others in need. She had a quiet faith and gave freely of her time and talents. In this time of physical distancing, the family has chosen to have a private family gathering to celebrate Diane's life. We encourage those who wish to leave a remembrance of Diane or express condolences, to do so on the message board of the Ramsey Funeral home in Georgetown. We will have a link for those who wish to view Mrs. Baylor's service on her obituary page after Thursday, 8/20/2020. The family would particularly like to express its gratitude to the staffs of Georgetown Living and Tranquility Hospice for the excellent and compassionate care Diane received, and to the many friends at the respite groups she attended during her lengthy illness. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Alzheimer's Texas at txalz.org
