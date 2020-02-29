|
RILEY, Diane "Dearest" Louise Boehm What to say about Dearest? Diane was born and raised in Manchester, CT. She went on to work for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft and married Edward James Riley. They had two delightful children, Joshua and Cyritha. Once a widow, Diane moved her family to Austin to be closer to her beloved sister and brother-in law, Val and Phil Almquist. When her first grandson, Patrick, was born, the legacy of "Dearest" began. Her "little fella" was her shining star, teller of truths and kept her on the Catholic path. Diane was little and funny, dressed impeccably and had great stories full of antics with her sister and friends. She was a wonderful listener and made each person feel interesting and special. She could walk out of the grocery store and know the clerk's life story and aspirations. Dearest loved her family and friends with a fierceness and loyalty rarely seen. Her ease with love and emotion leaves an aching hole only to be softened by so many wonderful memories. She brought us laughter, shocking comments and shaking heads and caused one to do things you wouldn't expect, like sneak her dog into a hospital because she missed her. We are so grateful to her friends and family that smoothed her path through illness and kept her spirit and light going. Special thanks to her "sistah" Valerie - you could never wish for a better big sister that comforted and protected her until the very end. Diane Louise Boehm Riley is a special spirit that reminds us that hugs are important, laughter is vital and family is everything. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, March 14 at 11 am at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Austin.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 29, 2020