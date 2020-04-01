Home

Diane Marley Dailey


1930 - 2020
Diane Marley Dailey Obituary
DAILEY, Diane Marley Diane Marley Dailey died Friday, March 27, 2020 in Austin, Texas. A sixth generation Austinite, and third generation member of St. David's Episcopal Church. She was born on July 15, 1930 to James B. and Etta Gilbert Marley in Austin, Texas, in the original St. David's hospital, which her grandfather, Dr. Joseph Gilbert, helped co-found. She grew up in Washington, D.C., New York City, Austin, Alamo Heights, San Antonio, Texas. Diana graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, San Antonio, Texas and attended the University of Texas. She was a retired legal secretary, having started with the District Attorney's Office in Corpus Christi, Texas; she worked for twelve years for Mahoney, Shaffer, Hatch & Layton in Corpus Christi, and after returning to Austin was employed by what is now known as Brown McCarroll, L.L.P., for twenty-two years. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Marian Marley McCrummen and her son, Alan D. Dailey. She is survived by her grandson, Michael Alan Dailey, his wife Riki Dailey and their children Kaden, Kelsie and Alyson. There will be a private graveside service at Hornsby Bend Cemetery. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 1, 2020
