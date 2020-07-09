Saunders, Dianna Dawn (McClure) Smithville, TX Dianna Dawn (McClure) Saunders, 79, of Smithville, TX, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020. Dianna was born in Smithville, TX on February 7, 1941, the daughter of Cifes Monroe and Eudell Ann (Hardee) McClure. She graduated from Smithville High School in 1959. Dianna married her soul mate, John Saunders on December 13, 1958, in Coldspring, TX. Dianna and John were blessed to have shared sixty-one years of marriage.Some of her hobbies included painting~ especially oil painting, and she loved traveling to play at various casinos. Dianna also enjoyed volunteering and assisting with the "Wranglers" for the Smithville Jamboree. She worked as a supervisor for the Internal Revenue Service in Austin until her retirement. Dianna had a fighting spirit and was a true inspiration to her family, especially after battling and surviving cancer twice in her life. She was also the type of person that never met a stranger. Dianna lovingly opened her home to all of her guests, and treated those she welcomed into her home as if they were a member of her family. Dianna was a fighter and you always knew exactly what was on her mind. She is survived by her husband, John Saunders; two sons: Nathan Saunders and Scott Saunders, Sr. both of Smithville, TX; four grandchildren: Scott Saunders, Jr. and wife, Leah of Smithville, TX; Tamara Freedman and husband, Brett of La Grange, TX; Anthony Saunders of Smithville, TX and Collin Saunders of Austin, TX; six great-grandchildren:; Penelope and Rosaleigh Saunders; Brinley, Ruby, and Hazel Freedman, and Grayson Mercer; two nephews: Jordan Bell and Kamron Saunders; three nieces: Mary, Melissa, and Melinda; along with many other "adopted" family members that Dianna cared for deeply. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, William McClure, and wife, Sally. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Smithville, 300 Burleson Street, Smithville TX 78957. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig - Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations, 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com
