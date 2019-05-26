SMITH, Dixie June Standridge March 3, 1933 to May 17, 2019 Dixie June was born March 3, 1933, in Opal Arkansas, to Mr. Ralph Gip Standridge and Mrs. Glenna Jackson Standridge. On May 17, 2019 she went home to the Lord. Dixie had one sister, Jo Ellyn Davis; Dixie was the elder of the two. Her family lived in Mena, Arkansas and Mobile, Alabama during her formative years. Her father was a teacher, electrician and sometimes an itinerant church music leader. Her mother was a devoted wife and mother. After graduation from Murphy High School-Mobile, Alabama in 1951, Dixie attended The University of Alabama, where she met her husband, Jeff Smith, on a Greyhound bus. From that chance encounter she became smitten and as they say, the rest is history. Dixie and Jeff were married in Meridian, Mississippi, on February 26, 1955. They lived in Houston, Texas to start their married life, as Jeff was an Air Force pilot and this was where he was stationed. It was in Houston that she gave birth to their first daughter, Wende. By 1970, Dixie had all four of their children: Wende, Whit, Rebel, and Cameron. As the wife of an U.S. Air Force pilot, Dixie's military moves took her to Houston, Texas(1955), Lafayette, Louisiana(1958), Marietta, Georgia(1961), Alexandria, Louisiana(1966), Newport News, Virginia(1970), Bangkok, Thailand(1974) and then to Austin, Texas(1976). Austin remained her home until her death. During her years as a military wife, she actively served with the Officer's Wives' Club heading up a myriad of fundraisers, parties, bridge club meetings, and the thrift shop. She was the quintessential housewife carrying on the duties of chauffeur; head CEO of family finances; and arbitrator of all squabbles amongst the four children and when Jeff was away on tours of duty, the enforcer of all necessary punishments. When Jeff retired from the Air Force in 1983, Dixie became a registrar at Austin Community College and served there until 1999. Dixie had a love of flowers and took great delight in the wildflowers that bloomed along the Texas highways. She worked in her own garden until she was no longer capable of doing so, but did make sure that her yard was maintained with flowers and shrubbery that would delight her as she walked through it. She was always willing to lend a hand in arranging flowers for weddings of her numerous friends' children. Dixie is survived by her beloved husband, Jeff W. Smith; daughter Wende Smith; son Whit Smith; daughter Rebel Quillin and her husband David; daughter Cameron McNabb and her husband Gary; grandchildren, Felipe, Sebastian, Kevin, Whitney, Paul-David, and Emmagrace; great-granddaughter Kara; sister Jo Ellyn Davis; and "adoptive daughter" Aida Canales. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, "Gip" and "Glennie" Standridge. Dixie was ever the "Southern Belle" and much loved as wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all those who had the privilege to know her. Even when Death is expected, It takes a bit of your breath As it stills that of your loved one. Even as you accept that it's best to let go, You long to hold it back. Even though relief plays a part in your regret Knowing your hand cannot stay it, Your heart aches with this goodbye; Your tears overflow. And even as we hold fast to our memories, We will miss her presence, her essence our Dixie Janette Huneidi, Sister-in-Law Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday June 22, 2019 at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home (9700 Anderson Mill Road Austin, Texas) with a reception afterwards. You may give donations in memoriam to Dixie J. Smith to Austin Humane Society, or your own church. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary