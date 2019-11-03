Home

Dixie Lou Neely


1940 - 2019
Dixie Lou Neely Obituary
NEELY, Dixie Lou Born June 20, 1940 in Sayre, Oklahoma to Neva Corine Neely and Leroy "Rip" Neely, Dixie Neely passed away at the age of 79 years on October 28, 2019. Dixie is survived by her four daughters, Kristie Niehaus (Robert) of Portland, OR, Kellye Richardson, of Austin, TX, Keva Richardson, of Austin, TX, and Kerri Lafferty (Austin) of Kingfisher, OK; and grandchildren Nick Buck-Niehaus (Katie) of Portland, OR, Neely Niehaus of Portland, OR, Haynes and Reece Lafferty, of Kingfisher, OK, and great-grandson, Barrett Buck-Niehaus. Dixie is preceded in death by sister LeAnne Grant, and brother Jim Tom Neely. The family would like to thank Amanda Aguilar, Ilma Alvarado, Susan Nix, and her many wonderful friends for their love and devotion to our beloved mother. A memorial service will be held Monday, November 4, 2019, 11:00 am at St. James Episcopal Church, Austin, TX. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Dixie's memory may do so to Doernbecher Children's Hospital Foundation, Portland, OR or to Dell Children's Foundation, Austin, TX. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 3, 2019
