FLING, Doak Doak Fling, 71, of Georgetown passed away on February 19, 2019 surrounded by his family. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church Georgetown, Texas. Officiating the service will be Dr. Jim Haskell. A Reception will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the Reception Hall of Ramsey Funeral Home at 5600 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas 78633. Doak was born in Jacksonville, Texas on October 29, 1947 to his loving parents, Charles "Buck" and Dessie Fling. Doak was one of a kind. His personality was larger than life, yet his humble approach was contagious. Doak married Pam Smith, the absolute love of his life, on September 27, 1975 in Athens, Texas. The two shared joyful years together and were blessed to become parents when Amanda, their baby girl, was born. Doak understood the importance of education and continued learning after high school. He attended Lon Morris College and Stephen F. Austin State University. Doak applied his skill set to the finance world. He was the President of First National Bank in Georgetown, Texas and later as a financial advisor and CFP for Edward Jones Investments. After 26 years, Doak decided to walk away from the workforce and enjoy retirement with Pam. He was always a giver though, and not one to slow down, so Doak served on the board of many organizations. Here are just a few of his accomplishments: Chairman of the Board and the Metro Board Chair at the YMCA; board member at The Texas Baptists Children's Home; member of the Georgetown City Council; Chairman of the Board at the Georgetown Health Foundation. He also enjoyed his membership at the Berry Creek Country Club. Doak was a faithful member at First Baptist Church Georgetown for many years and he was a solid disciple of Christ. He deeply loved his family and always worked hard to provide for them. When he wasn't at work, or with his family, you could find him in the outdoors, playing golf, deer hunting, or traveling. Often, you would catch Doak playing with his two grandchildren, his most favorite activity. Doak will be sorely missed, yet his memory and legacy will live on through his family and those that knew him best. Doak was preceded in death by his parents, Buck and Dessie Fling; and his brother, Rex Fling. To cherish his memory, Doak leaves behind his wife, Pam Fling of Georgetown, Texas; daughter, Amanda Jones and her husband Bryan of Georgetown; grandchildren: Aspen and Beau Jones of Georgetown, Texas; sister, Martha Mahula and her husband James of Pasadena, Texas; and his sister, Charlene Lankford of Fourney, Texas. Honorary pallbearers include: Steve Campbell, Tim Kennedy, Tim Lear, Eddie Arrington, Greg Gilliland, and Mike Cumberland. If you wish to make donations in Doak's name, the family invite you to make them to B.I.G. and the YMCA. You may leave a memory or message in the online guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary