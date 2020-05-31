THOMAS, Doak Lawrence Doak Lawrence Thomas, 73, passed from this life on May 26th at his home, surrounded by loved ones, after an extended battle with esophageal cancer. He was a member of Life in the City Church, where he and Linda enjoyed ministering to those who found themselves homeless. Having served as a cook in the National Guard, he was always making huge amounts of food to share with his softball teams, grandkids and his church. He was named after SMU football legend Doak Walker. Accordingly, he had a life-long love of athletics, culminating in his being named in 2020 to the Texas Senior Softball Hall of Fame. His great love in life, other than Linda, was being on a softball team, where he had some of his dearest friends. His fellow players' support allowed him to enjoy playing until February of this year. He loved to travel, and his job at Continental Airlines allowed Doak and Linda to see the world, and they did. He is survived by his beloved wife Linda Thomas; daughter Jennifer Stuart, and husband Derek, of Bend, Oregon; daughter Melanie Miller, and husband Jeff, of Austin; four grandchildren: Clara and Ava Stuart; Sam Miller and Joseph Miller, and sisters: Pati Carr, Teri Allen, Juli Thomas-Ficken, and Debi Thomas Henning. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irving Jerome "IJ" and Carolyn Thomas, and a sister, Carol Ann Thomas Kipi. A Zoom service will be held at 2pm CST on June 13th the link will be found on his Facebook page.



