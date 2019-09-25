|
HENDERSON, Dollie Elizabeth (Elliott) June 16, 1925 September 21, 2019 Dollie Henderson, 94, of Austin, TX, entered into eternal rest September 21, 2019. She was born June 16, 1925, in Austin and lived in Austin her entire life. Dollie was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper Elliott Sr. and Ruby E. (Fox) Elliott; her brothers, Jasper Elliott Jr., and Thomas M. Elliott Sr.; and her husband of almost 71 years who died April 3, 2016, Charles E. Henderson Sr. Dollie is survived by her son, Charles E. Henderson Jr. (Gene) and wife Tina of Austin; grandchildren, Krista Buffaloe and husband Justin of Sarasota, Florida; Kelley Henderson and Clarence Walker of Aubrey, Texas; and her great-granddaughters, Emma Buffaloe and Aubrey Walker. Charles and Dollie met where they both worked at the Eddie Joseph's North Austin Drive-In theater. They married on April 26, 1945, in Austin, Texas and celebrated over 70 years of happily married life, always being together until Charles passed. Family and friends will always remember her love of family gatherings during the holidays. Charles and Dollie loved the family get-to-gathers at their home for the Fourth of July, Christmas, and Thanksgiving. Dollie was raised and grew up in North Austin and often told stories about riding her horse, Betsy, up and down Old Dallas Highway (now North Lamar Blvd) and attending Middle Fiskville School, UJH Middle School, and Austin High School. She and Charles enjoyed many years of camping, fishing, and gardening. Dollie loved working in the yard and telling Charles where to plant the flowers and seeds they purchased. They both had a green thumb which showed by the hundreds of flowers and plants they grew in their yard. Dollie and Charles were active members of Messiah Lutheran Church since its early beginnings in the mid-1950s. Friends may pay their respects anytime between 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2019, at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery, Pflugerville, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice Austin or a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 25, 2019