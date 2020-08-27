PALASZ, Dolores Elaine April 30, 1928 August 4, 2020 Dolores Elaine Palasz (formerly Bruno/Sundberg), 92, of Negaunee, Michigan passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 4, 2020, at her daughters home in Smithville, Texas. Dolores was born April 30, 1928 in Negaunee, Michigan and was the daughter of Ragmar and Janice (Vecellio) Sundberg. She is survived by her two brothers, Robert (Bob) and Jeanne Sundberg, Fairbanks, Alaska and Duane (George "Pickles") and Mary Sundberg, Ispheming, Michigan, two daughters, Janice Bruno (Gerard Hynes), and Jill Bruno-Enright (Bryan Carter), and two sons Jack Bruno (Carole), and James Bruno. She had seven grandchildren Johnathon Banks (Cayleigh), Patrick Banks (Amber), Andrew Bruno (Ashley), Ryan Bruno, Lyndsay Enright (Arthur "Boomer"), Jacqueline Enright and Mateo Perez; four great grandchildren; Abbygail Myers, Koralee Myers, Evan Banks and Bailey Mae Banks. Her loving hospice team included: Mercedes Barragan, Diane DiRuzza, Jennifer, Meg, Chaplain Lea, Jason, Janet and Patricia. Great memories were had by each of them who had the privilege to care for "Gram". Dolores (nickname "Lala") graduated from Negaunee High School in 1946 where she played the French Horn in the band, String Bass in the orchestra and was secretary of her senior class. Following high school Dolores graduated from Kahler School of Nursing and worked at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minn. She later went on to work as a Registered Nursing Supervisor for Huron Road Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio and raised her four children in Lyndhurst, Ohio as a single Mom. She was president of the PTA, Junior Women's Club, and a Girl Scout Leader. She was a great role model for her children as she demonstrated humility, kindness and compassion to everyone. Dolores planned many of her Negaunee high school and Sundberg family reunions. Her favorite quote from her countless years with Families Anonymous was: Take it One Day at a Time which was her day-at-a-time philosophy that guided her calmly through the difficult times and gave her the tools to build a better life. Her prayer was the well-known 12-step program Serenity Prayer which you could hear her saying on so many occasions: GOD grant me the Serenity to accept the things I cannot change, Courage to change the things I can and WISDOM to know the difference. Her bible was highlighted in many places but one in particular that was underlined and marked was Jeremiah 29:11: For I know the thoughts I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end. Mom knew her end, lived life to the fullest, believed in Jesus Christ and now lives with him in Glory. Praise the LORD.



