|
|
BOZEMAN, Dolores Fasel Dolores Fasel Bozeman passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Tuesday morning, December 31 at the age of 88 years. She was born on August 24, 1931 in Cypress Mill, Texas, the only child of Walter and Minnie Fasel. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, David. She is survived by three sons, Walt and his wife, Barbe of Houston, Hal and his wife, Linda of Houston, and Will of Austin. She has two grandchildren, Patrick and Elizabeth who both reside in Dallas. She moved to Johnson City in 1936 and was a 1948 graduate of Johnson City High School. Dolores was a member of the Phi Mu sorority at the University of Texas and graduated in 1952 with a degree in History. There she met the love of her life, David Bozeman. After a year teaching in Bertram, Dolores and Dave married in Austin in 1953. Dolores and Dave moved to Lafayette, LA and preceded to relocate numerous times between Houston, Lafayette and Oklahoma City, as Dave worked as a geologist with Sohio and BP. Mom managed our home and all our family activities superbly, while providing health care to her parents, husband, and son as they encountered medical issues. She, also, conducted extensive research and documentation on her family's genealogy. In 1982, Dolores and Dave moved back to Houston, and ten years later, Dolores moved back to Johnson City. Finally back home, Dolores was active in the JC Garden Club, Lights Spectacular, and Friends of the Johnson City Library. By moving home, she had the opportunity to reacquaint herself with numerous friends and relatives in the Hill Country. In 2012, Dolores again moved back to Houston into Parkway Place to be closer to family. Dolores was an outstanding homemaker, an unequalled caregiver, and an incredibly gifted organizer. She loved her family and provided unending support to them throughout her life. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Johnson City. She truly lived her Christian faith and will be welcomed in heaven. A visitation will be held at the Crofts-Crow Funeral Home of Johnson City on Wednesday, January 8th from 5 to 7 p.m. with a service on Thursday, January 9th at the First United Methodist Church of Johnson City at 10 a.m. with a reception immediately following. Her burial will be at Rockvale Cemetery following the service/reception at approximately 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to First United Methodist Church of Johnson City, Friends of the Johnson City Library, the Johnson City Garden Club or any charity of your choosing. We will miss you Mom; thanks for everything; we love you.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020