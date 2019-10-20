Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 443-1366
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
4800 Convict Hill Road
Austin, TX
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
4800 Convict Hill Road
Austin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores M. Schott Mills

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores M. Schott Mills Obituary
MILLS, Dolores M. Schott "Scottie" 01/29/1932 - 10/14/2019 Dolores "Scottie" is now in a place of peace with the love of her life, husband Gordon. She is survived by her brother, Ernest Schott and her sister, Betty Meyer; and her children Barbara Czajkowski, Kathleen Litaker, Theresa Stanush, Dorothy Kirkwood, Brian Mills; and countless extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on 10/21/2019 at Harrell Funeral Home 4435 Frontier Trail, 6PM-8PM. Services will be at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church 4800 Convict Hill Road, Austin TX 10/22/2019, 10AM, with Rosary to begin at 9:30AM. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in Scottie's name, to the cancer organization of your choice.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harrell Funeral Home
Download Now