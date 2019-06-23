Home

NEUBAUER, Dolores Dolores Neubauer's struggles with COPD ended Sunday, June 9th, at her home in Georgetown, Texas. A fifth generation Texan on one branch of the family tree and the granddaughter of Spanish immigrants from northern Spain on the other branch, she personified the spirit of those who made mid-century Texas their home. She was independent, well-read and strong willed. Yet quiet and unassuming. She will be missed. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Felipe and Becky Heston, and her daughter Suzy Sauls who was raised by her adopted family. Dolores was a single mother who raised her son alone, donning a catcher's mitt to help him learn how to pitch for Little League. They remained very close throughout her life. At her request, she was cremated. The family will have a private service at a later date. If you wish to honor Dolores please consider The Caring Place in Georgetown, Texas, where she volunteered for many years. https://www.caringplacetx.org/
Published in Austin American-Statesman from June 23 to June 24, 2019
