CANALES, Dolores "Scarlett" Olvera Our beloved Dolores "Scarlett" Olvera Canales, age 73, of Austin Texas, was called to our Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 4th, 2020. She is reunited with her daughter, Barbara Anne Canales; her parents, Cleotidle and Reyes Olvera; and her siblings, Reyes "Buddy", Joe Olvera, and Mary Castañon She is survived by her loving spouse of 45 years, Jesse Canales, and their children, Mark Canales (Jessica), Denise Canales (Kirk), Todd Canales (Angela), Leticia Canales (Duane), Jason Canales (Allison), Aaron Canales (Lauren), and Gina Canales (Mark); her grandchildren, Joshua, Alex, Ethan, Tyler, Morgan, Harley, Hunter, Sephri, Jackson, Brodie, Jerrel, Jade, Jillian, Jacob, Jesse, and Gabriel; and four great grandchildren; her siblings, Alicia Garcia, Susie Delarosa, Theresa Gonzales, Anna Ulrich, and Elizabeth Alaniz. Dolores was the greatest mother ever; the most beautiful person and wonderful wife. The family would like to thank all her wonderful friends; Oliva Avila, and Yolando Gonzales, and for all the prayers and support from Chris and Sherry Payne. A special thank you to Altus Hospice for their loving care. Dolores will be missed tremendously. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite Veterans organization. A Graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Rosary Cemetry in Georgetown, TX.



