1/
Dolores Olvera Canales
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CANALES, Dolores "Scarlett" Olvera Our beloved Dolores "Scarlett" Olvera Canales, age 73, of Austin Texas, was called to our Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 4th, 2020. She is reunited with her daughter, Barbara Anne Canales; her parents, Cleotidle and Reyes Olvera; and her siblings, Reyes "Buddy", Joe Olvera, and Mary Castañon She is survived by her loving spouse of 45 years, Jesse Canales, and their children, Mark Canales (Jessica), Denise Canales (Kirk), Todd Canales (Angela), Leticia Canales (Duane), Jason Canales (Allison), Aaron Canales (Lauren), and Gina Canales (Mark); her grandchildren, Joshua, Alex, Ethan, Tyler, Morgan, Harley, Hunter, Sephri, Jackson, Brodie, Jerrel, Jade, Jillian, Jacob, Jesse, and Gabriel; and four great grandchildren; her siblings, Alicia Garcia, Susie Delarosa, Theresa Gonzales, Anna Ulrich, and Elizabeth Alaniz. Dolores was the greatest mother ever; the most beautiful person and wonderful wife. The family would like to thank all her wonderful friends; Oliva Avila, and Yolando Gonzales, and for all the prayers and support from Chris and Sherry Payne. A special thank you to Altus Hospice for their loving care. Dolores will be missed tremendously. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite Veterans organization. A Graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Rosary Cemetry in Georgetown, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved