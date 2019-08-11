Home

Dolores Wittwer

Dolores Wittwer Obituary
WITTWER, Dolores (Dee) Julius Long time resident of Austin, Texas, died August 5, 2019 at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her parents Boniface and Lillian Julius, husband Bernard (Ben), sister Rita Flori, son William (Bill) and son-in-law Mike Ramsey. She is survived by son Richard Wittwer, daughters Jan Wittwer, Ann Wittwer, Rita Rice (Pete), Tambra Ellason (Ken), Lisa Ramsey, and daughter-in-law, Loida Wittwer (all who consider Austin home), as well as eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life is planned in September. Email [email protected] if you are interested in details.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 11, 2019
