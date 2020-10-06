MENDOZA, Dominga Dominga Mendoza was called to heaven on September 30, 2020 at 76 years old. She was born on December 26, 1943 in Mathis, TX. She was survived by her husband, Henry Mendoza Sr. and their 6 kids, Elizabeth, Ralph, Robert, Sandra, Henry Jr. and daughter-in-law, Sheila and Ray. She had 10 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren, as well she had 4 sisters and 3 brothers by her mother, Olivia Rodriguez and countless family members and friends. She was married to her husband Henry Sr. for 54 years. They were strong and successful and made so many great memories together. Her grandchildren were her everything and always spoiled them, wherever she went she took them with her. Her 2 dogs Mini and Toby were always stuck by her side. She was known to everyone by Cindy or Minga. Her laugh and smile catched everyone's attention and immediately felt her love. She was well known for her joyful service as a waitress at Angie's Mexican Restaurant. She would always be a call away whenever you needed her, she was always okay with a mini road trip to see her family. She enjoyed her thrift stores and garage sales. She loved to collect her dolls and ducks and any little knickknack items. She will be missed and very loved by all. Recitation of the Holy Rosary 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress Avenue. Funeral Mass 10:00 am Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church 2209 E. 2nd Street. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com