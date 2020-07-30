RAMIREZ, Dominga V. Dominga V. Ramirez passed away peacefully at home on July 18, 2020 surrounded by her family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, Margarito and Celedonia Vasquez; children, Cathy Spears, David Ramirez; sons-in-laws, Tony Limon and Roland Foster; daughter-in-law, Carmen Ramirez; siblings, Margaret Herrera, Felipe Vasquez and Raymond Vasquez. Dominga is survived by children, Teri Ramirez, Mary Alice Limon, Joe Ramirez, Julie Foster, Eva Ramirez, Patty Casares (Sam) and James Ramirez (Laurie); as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; brothers, Tony Vasquez (California) and Socorro Vasquez (Florida). Dominga was the heart and soul of her family. Her legacy would be her strong faith, as well as, being the true epitome of hard work. Not only was she passionate about her gardening, she had a deep faith and love for her church. She was a member of the Guadalupana Society of St. Julia Catholic Church where she would be found volunteering for the Sunday morning kitchen group or running the Cake Walk for the annual church festival, which became an annual fun project for the whole family for 20 years. One of her life long dreams was fulfilled when she traveled with the family to Rome, Italy. She visited the Vatican City and was fortunate to view Pope Benedict XVI. She was overjoyed when she attended Mass at Saint Peter's Basilica and toured numerous facilities including the infamous Sistine Chapel. Other adventures included camping with family and trips to Las Vegas, California, Michigan, Missouri, the Grand Canyon, and Cancun. Common during her era, family obligations cut her education short. Later in life her determination would steer her to pursue and earn her GED. She would later become a Department Supervisor for the Austin State Hospital (ASH) and retired from ASH after 23 years tenure. Despite her large family, she always made time for everyone. She always provided strong support, much love and never stopped encouraging her family to give it their all in life. She always put her children's needs before herself. She understood the importance of voting and would call to remind her children to do so. She was an avid Texas Rangers baseball fan. During her favorite player's era (Pudge Rodriguez), she'd watch the Ranger games faithfully and knew all players by name. She attended a few games in Arlington and an exhibition game in San Antonio. Her love of the ballfield would extend to watching her children play softball and could often be seen cheering them on. She will always be remembered because she touched the lives of many with her giving spirit, infectious smile and wonderful sense of humor. Visitation 5p-7p on Friday, July 31 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home (2620 S Congress) with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7p. Mass will be celebrated at 10a Saturday, August 1 at St. Julia Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Joe Ramirez, Christopher Ramirez, Samuel Casares Jr., Eric Aleman, Pete Moreno Jr., and Fernando Moreno. COVID-19 protocol in effect for both venues. Capacity is 60 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home and St. Julia Church will allow 180 people. MASKS & SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED.



