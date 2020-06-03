RANGEL, Don Edward Our beloved Don Edward Rangel, Sr., age 67, was called to our Heavenly Father on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Rangel and Lucy Vasquez; his son, Chino Rangel; his nephew, Toby Quintero, and the mother of his children, Carmen Hernandez. Don is survived by his children, Don Edward Rangel, Jr. (Yvette), Ophelia Zuniga (David), Tina Castillo (Frank), and Richard Rangel (Stephanie); his grandchildren, Marcus Rodriguez, Frankie "J.R." Castillo, Alyssa Castillo, Analicia Castillo, and Abel Castillo, Anthony Rangel, Richard Rangel, Jr., Roy Rangel, Destiny Rangel, and Vincente Rangel, Chino "CJ" Rangel, Jr., Charley Rangel, and Lucy Rangel; his sister, Esther Rangel; his niece, Jennifer Quintero; the mother of his children, Irmalinda Rivera; and many other loving family members and friends. Lie in State will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Mission Funeral Home - South Side, 6204 S. First St., Austin, Texas. Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects at their convenience. Private Visitation will be held from 5:00-9:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life beginning at 7:00 p.m., also at Mission Funeral Home - South Side. Celebration of Life will be live streamed; see link below. A Chapel Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Mission Funeral Home - South Side. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery, Austin, Texas.