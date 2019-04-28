HUGHES, Don Don Hughes, 72, beloved Husband, Father, and PawPaw went home to be with Jesus on April 25, 2019. He was born on February 11, 1947 in Borger, TX, born to Carroll and Blanche Hughes, who preceded him in death. Don grew up in Wickett, Tx and met the love of his life at Monahans High School. He was a graduate of Texas Tech, Class of '69. They raised their children in Monahans, Tx before relocating to Round Rock in 1982. He is survived by Linda Hughes, his wife of 50 years; his children Amy Wilson and her husband, Paul of Dallas; Jason Hughes and his wife, Stephanie of Round Rock; his grandchildren Luke and Connelly Wilson and Caleb, Carter, and Ella Hughes; his sister Judy Williams of Decatur, Tx. Don served in the Texas National Guard from 1971-1977. Don opened up his Nationwide Insurance Agency in April 1990 in Round Rock where he continued to work with his son, Jason, up until his death. He loved being in the outdoors doing activities such as hiking and camping, fishing, playing tennis, and beach combing for sea glass. Don was known as a fun loving, kind hearted, and generous man to all that knew him, and he touched the lives of so many. Don loved nothing more than watching his grandchildren participate in all of their extra-curricular activities. Whether it was baseball, choir, soccer, orchestra, or cheerleading, PawPaw was their biggest fan, and they each knew how much he loved them. This past year Don and Linda celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary surrounded by their children and grandchildren at their favorite vacation spot, Akumal, Mexico. Don and Linda were faithful members of Riverbend Church. There will be a family visitation at Beck Funeral Home in Round Rock on Monday, April 29 from 5-7 pm. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 10:00 am. at Central Baptist Church, 301 N Lake Creek Dr, Round Rock, TX 78681. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary