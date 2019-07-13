HACHENBERG, Don Lee Hachenberg, Don Lee , 70, beloved son, brother, uncle and great uncle passed away April 14, 2019 at St. David's Hospital. Don was born August 25, 1948 in San Antonio, Texas to a military family and lived many places before coming home to Texas in Austin. Graduated Reagan High School in 1965 prior to joining the US Navy and serving in Vietnam on the Mekong Delta. Returned to Austin and became a Texas State Trooper. He was a long-time member of Windsor Park Presbyterian since 1963, which evolved into Trinity and then transferred to Wilshire Presbyterian church in late 1974 which eventually became Genesis Presbyterian Church. He was ordained as a ruling elder. He was a supporter and generously donated to his church and the annual CROP walk. Son of Dale and Wanda, both deceased. Brother to Wayne, Uncle to Alicia and Aaron, great-uncle to Oscar, Nina, Caden, Seth and Annabel who he always encouraged to save all the money they could, learn as much as they can in school and drink lots of water. A celebration of life service and reception will be held August 10, 2019 at his church - Genesis Presbyterian church in Austin, TX starting at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please make gifts/contributions in his name to either: Hope for Heroes, his church, or Hospice. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 13, 2019