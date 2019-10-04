|
|
MILLER, Don G. Don G. Miller went to be with the Lord on September 26, 2019. Don was born on May 21st, 1946 in Washington DC to Gordon and Hazel Miller. Don attended school in the Arlington Virginia school system. After the family moved from the Washington DC area to Guadalajara, Mexico and later to the Rio Grande Valley, Texas, Don enlisted and honorably served in the United States Air Force. After his military service, Don returned to Pharr, Texas and started working for Hetrick Suzuki as a Mechanic. Later, he began working with Bossum Suzuki in Brownsville, Texas. In 1968, Don moved to Austin and worked for D&L Motorcycles for numerous years and later retired from Georgetown Honda in 2008. Don was well known and respected for his Suzuki racing experience and Suzuki engine knowledge. He had built racing motorcycles which have won several Texas State Championships. Don is a "whisperer" when it comes to Suzuki Motorcycles and racing in general. He also enjoyed fishing, music, playing pool, coin collecting, spending time with his friends, and he was a very avid NASCAR fan. Don was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Wesley G. Miller. Don is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Katie) Miller; his younger brother, Ron A. Miller; his sons, Gordon Miller and Pat Nichols; and his four grandchildren. A viewing will be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, located at 14501 North Interstate 35 in Pflugerville, Texas, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019. A Chapel service will begin at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home followed by a graveside service.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 4, 2019