YOUNG JR., Don Olan Don Olan Young Jr., of Dripping Springs, Texas, went home to be with our Lord on February 28, 2020. He was born in Austin, Texas on February 6, 1953. Don was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather. He graduated from Dripping Springs High School in 1971 and served in the US Air Force from 1974 - 1978. He married the love of his life, Peggy Lee Young, in 1976 and together they have lived in their home in Dripping Springs since 1979. Don was a proud descendant of an Alamo Defender and was a member of the Sons of the Confederacy. As an avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt and fish, and spend time in his garden. He also loved picking on his old guitars, but most of all he loved his family. Don is survived by wife, Peggy Lee Young; brother, Allan (Terri) Young; children, Tiffany Rasbury Burlison, Tim (Laura) Young, and Chris Young; grandchildren, Allison, Johnathon, Anavellen, Haley, Jackson; five great-grandchildren; and four nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Don Olan Young Sr., and his mother, Euda B. Forehand. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail. Funeral Services will be Thursday, March 5 at 11:00am also at Harrell Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 11:00am, Saturday, March 7, Eldorado Cemetery in Eldorado, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to PAWS Shelter of Central Texas in Don's memory. https://pawsshelter.org/donate/
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 4, 2020