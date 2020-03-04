Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harrell Funeral Home
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 443-1366
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Olan Young Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don Olan Young Jr. Obituary
YOUNG JR., Don Olan Don Olan Young Jr., of Dripping Springs, Texas, went home to be with our Lord on February 28, 2020. He was born in Austin, Texas on February 6, 1953. Don was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather. He graduated from Dripping Springs High School in 1971 and served in the US Air Force from 1974 - 1978. He married the love of his life, Peggy Lee Young, in 1976 and together they have lived in their home in Dripping Springs since 1979. Don was a proud descendant of an Alamo Defender and was a member of the Sons of the Confederacy. As an avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt and fish, and spend time in his garden. He also loved picking on his old guitars, but most of all he loved his family. Don is survived by wife, Peggy Lee Young; brother, Allan (Terri) Young; children, Tiffany Rasbury Burlison, Tim (Laura) Young, and Chris Young; grandchildren, Allison, Johnathon, Anavellen, Haley, Jackson; five great-grandchildren; and four nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Don Olan Young Sr., and his mother, Euda B. Forehand. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail. Funeral Services will be Thursday, March 5 at 11:00am also at Harrell Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 11:00am, Saturday, March 7, Eldorado Cemetery in Eldorado, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to PAWS Shelter of Central Texas in Don's memory. https://pawsshelter.org/donate/
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harrell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -