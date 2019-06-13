Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Koenig Lane Christian Church 908 Old Koenig Lane View Map Resources More Obituaries for Don Sanders Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Don R. Sanders

SANDERS, Don R. Don passed away on the afternoon of June 11, 2019 at 86 years of age. He was born on January 1, 1933 to Roy and Thelma Sanders in Hollis, Oklahoma. He had an older brother, Billy Joe, who was killed by a lighting strike when he was 16 years old. When growing up Don was auburn headed with lots of freckles. His family moved to Elgin when he was seven years old and he started in the Elgin schools and graduated in 1950. In high school he played on the Wildcat football team and was selected to attend Boys State. It was during high school that he met Pat at a traveling skating rink that had come to Elgin for the summer. It was the summer before his senior year. Pat says that she knew right then that she was going to marry him but she is pretty sure that he had no clue. After graduation Don went to San Marcos to school for a period of time and then went into the service. By this time Pat had graduated and could devote herself full time to the idea of marriage to Don. Sure enough, on March 23, 1951 at the First Methodist Church in Elgin at 3:00 on Sunday afternoon it happened. This marriage could not possibly survive as young as they were. It only lasted 67 years. Here comes the lucky part. Don got a job with Glazier Frosted Foods, later known as FrosTex Foods and even later known as Kraft Foods .In the beginning he worked in the office doing invoices. One evening Don & Pat were driving along and saw a sign that said you could buy a house on the GI bill for nothing down and no closing cost. It was dark but they looked at the house on Duval by flashlight and bought it. Don continued to work for FrosTex Foods but moved into a position of Salesman. For 18 years he called on customers in San Marcos, Seguin, Lockhart, New Braunfels and Luling TX. During this time he made many lifetime friends who were also customers. After years on the road he was offered the position of Sales Manager and he continued to lead the sales force for many years until his retirement as Vice President of Sales after 40 years with the same company. After retirement Don started another career that lasted 18 years and this career might have been his favorite. He was a crossing guard for Anderson Mill Elementary School. He saw many children from pre K through high school and into college when they would drive by and honk at Mr. Don. Don is survived by his sweetheart Pat. He is also survived by 8 children. Four of those eight are children born to Don & Pat. The other four are children gained through the marriage of their four children. Those eight are Bill & Wanda Sanders, Jim & Donna Sanders Burke, Kelly & Kathy Sanders, & Gregg & Renee Sanders. He is also survived by 5 Grandsons and 3 Granddaughters; 11 great grand-children & 1 great-great grandchild. Don and Pat have been members of Koenig Lane Christian Church almost from its beginning. Don has served in many capacities in the church over the years. Their friends in that church are very dear to them. They moved to the Villas 26 years ago and have friends there that are family. Don would want you to know how much he cherished your friendship over the years. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 2:00 in the afternoon at Koenig Lane Christian Church located at 908 Old Koenig Lane. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider devoting to the Koenig Lane Christian Church in memory of Don. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 13, 2019