BERNHARD, Don Wallace Don Wallace Bernhard, formerly of Austin and Georgetown, passed away on August 28, 2019 at his home in Elgin, Texas. He was born Walter Allison Tennison at Ft Sam Houston in San Antonio on September 17, 1940. His birth mother arranged for his care with relatives, Adelbert "Dutch" and Lois Bernhard, of Kerrville, who officially adopted him at the end of WWII. He learned to swim in the Guadalupe River and had his first job as a paper boy with the Kerrville Times. Don was in the Tivy High School band and graduated in 1958, remaining an avid follower of the Antlers throughout his life. Don attended Schreiner Institute, NE Louisiana State and the University of Texas. In 1961 he met Rebecca Eschberger, of McDade on a blind date. Don joined the Navy, but correspondence and visits with Becky continued. One year later, Don and Becky were married at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Elgin on December 29, 1962. Don served in the Navy for 6 years. He was on an oceanographic survey ship in the North Pacific and Bering Sea; Don said that it was eerie to have a Russian submarine surface right in front of you. Don then served in the Pentagon during the Vietnam War. Don and Becky were blessed with the births of a daughter, Tara Lynn, in California in 1965, and a son, Gregory Scott, 2 years later in Virginia. After leaving the Navy, the young family settled in central Texas where Don was with consulting engineering firms for 46 years, involved in projects throughout the state. He retired from Steger Bizzell Engineers of Georgetown as project manager in 2013. Don was a burnt orange Longhorn. He and his family were UT football season ticket holders for 30 years, and especially enjoyed traveling to out of state football games. Don was active in organizations with his children such as YMCA, PTA and Band Boosters. Upon retirement, Don was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in McDade, serving on church council. He is survived by Becky, his wife of 56 years, daughter, Tara, of St. Louis and son, Greg, of McDade. A memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in McDade on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at 11:00 with visitation following the service. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to Faith Lutheran's Memorial Fund or a philanthropy of one's choice.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 1, 2019