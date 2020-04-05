|
BURCH, Don Windell Don Windell Burch, 81, of Burnet, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 27, 2020 in Round Rock, Texas. Don was born in Georgetown, Texas to Lathel and Mildred Burch on December 23, 1938. He went to school in Austin and graduated from McCallum High School in 1957. He was co-captain of the football team and a member of the track team. His real passion was music where he also excelled in choir. He married the love of his life, Jeannie Montgomery, on March 30, 1962 in Austin. They were only three days shy of celebrating 58 years of marriage. He worked as a surveyor for the State Highway Department and other surveying companies for over 40 years. He served in the Army Reserve from 1961 to 1964. Don put his trust in Jesus when he was 14. At the age of 28, Don experienced the life changing reality of Jesus Christ and he was devoted to sharing his testimony of God's redeeming grace. Don was involved with Northwest Baptist Church of Austin and Riverbend Church of Austin over the years. Don loved music and was a gifted singer songwriter. He wrote many songs throughout his life and was best known for writing his national hit "You Cheated". He was a member of The Slades, a Doo-Wop group who composed twelve records and performed "You Cheated" on American Bandstand in August 1958. Don later played with Middle Country who performed regularly in the Austin area. Don enjoyed drawing, painting and antique shopping. He also loved going out to eat at local restaurants with the family. Don is preceded in death by his father Lathel, mother Mildred, brother Randy Burch and sister Delores Kerlin. Don is survived by his wife Jeannie of Burnet, daughter Donna York (Mike) of Burnet, son Wes (Janice) of Georgetown, son Ron (Carla) of Cedar Park, Grandchildren Cody York (Kayil), Jade York Kuenstler (Beau), Kylie Burch, Ali York, Caroline Burch, Luke Burch and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Memorial Service for Don is pending at this time and will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be offered to www.clementswilcoxburnet.com Arrangements entrusted to Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home Burnet, Texas
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020