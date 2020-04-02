|
|
BENGSTON, Donald David Our beloved Father and Grandfather, Donald David Bengston passed away in Manchaca, Texas on March 30, 2020. "Don", as he was known to most, was born in Austin, Texas on May 27, 1945. He graduated from Austin High School in 1963 and attended the University of Texas at Austin. In 1985 he began to run the family lumber business, East End Lumber Company, located on E. 6th St. in Austin, Texas, and retired in 2006. He was married and his family resided in Manchaca, Texas. He had four children, Candace, Cheri, Corbin, and Cristin. He loved to spend time with his family and had several favorite hobbies, and he would rank them in order as baseball, dove hunting, and fishing. Most days you could catch him wearing his favorite ball cap and enjoying a nice refreshment. Don never met a stranger and he taught his family to be kind to one another. He will be missed immensely. He leaves his cherished memory to his daughters Candace Byers (MacGregor), Cheri Gifford, Cristin Branham (Grant); his son Corbin (Celeste); and ten grandchildren Makenzie and Brie Gifford; Brooke, Julia, and MacGregor Byers; Ryder, Logan, and Reese Bengston; and Trace and Townes Branham. Services are TBD and please send anything in remembrance to Coastal Conservation Association (CCA).
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 2, 2020