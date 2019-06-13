APPLETON, Donald Bert Donald Bert Appleton, originally of Brighton, Michigan, known affectionately as "Big Don" passed away in his home on June 10th, 2019 after a 6 month bout with cancer. Don was one of the good ones. He was genuine and kind and an overall exceptional human being with an enormous heart. He leaves many wonderful memories to his treasured group of friends and family. Don is survived by his beloved wife, Claire Appleton of Coupland, Texas, his son Wayne and wife Jennifer Appleton and two grandchildren Madeline and Kip of Buda, Texas; his daughter Kimberly and husband Darrell Joseph of Scottsdale, Arizona and granddaughter Alyssa Joseph; his step daughter, Diana Smith and her husband Barney Larkin and grandson Hector of South Hampton, England. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law Carol Dobrowski and many adored nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to two organizations for which he cared deeply, and Shriners. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 17th from 2-3pm followed by a memorial service from 3-4pm at Cook Walden Funeral Home located at 14501 H. IH35, Pflugerville, Texas 78660. The family also extends an invitation to attend a celebration of life party to include food and cocktails starting at 6pm. The celebration will be held at Forest Creek Golf Club, 99 Twin Ridge Parkway, Round Rock Texas 78664. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary