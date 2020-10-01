HOPKINS SR., Donald Bruce Age 64, of Austin died Friday, September 25th. He was born in Austin, TX on January 19, 1956, a son of the late Ester Mae (Campbell) Hopkins and Thomas C. Hopkins. The Family Celebration of his Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts
/7325565/donaldhopkins) will be 3 PM on Saturday, October 3rd at Greater Love Baptist Church. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM 6PM on Friday, October 2nd. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information.