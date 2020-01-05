|
WICKHAM, Donald Charles November 22, 1946 - January 1, 2020 Donald Charles Wickham passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on January 1, 2020. He was born November 22, 1946 to Edward C. Wickham and Agnes Goodwin Wickham in Adrian, MI. He is survived by wife Judy Sinclair Merlick Wickham, 5 step-children: Melanie Somerville, Alecia Ormsby (Kevin), Jennifer Fenner (Matt), Chris Merlick, Jerry Merlick (Jennifer), and step-grandchildren Madison & Hannah Somerville, Rachel Ormsby Bohnemann (John), Kristin Ormsby, Alvin Fenner (Tara), Allison Fenner, Ella & Audrey Merlick, Gloria, Anabelle, Adam & Quinton Merlick, sister Judy Wickham Kastel, brothers Steve (Shanna) Wickham & John (Kathy) Wickham, numerous nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. Don attended Michigan State University, served overseas in the US Navy, and completed schooling at the University of Maryland. His profession was in management and sales. He loved his Lord, his family, his friends, growing beautiful roses and a bountiful vegetable garden, basketball, and feeding the Austin homeless. A Celebration of Life will be held at Austin Ridge Bible Church, 9300 FM 2244, Austin 78733, at 2PM on January 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to Austin Community First Village.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020