|
|
MYERS, Donald E. Donald E. Myers, 70, of Round Rock, TX, passed away August 30, 2019. He was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on March 26, 1949. Don graduated from Red Bank High School. He served in the US Army for 20 years. After retirement from the Army he worked for the Lower Colorado River Authority until his retirement. He met and married Kwang Cha Kim on June 5, 1980 while stationed in Seoul, Korea. He had a passion for football, fishing, and classic tv shows. He is survived by his wife Kwang Cha; daughter Anna (Mick) Sullivan, son Donald G. Myers; brothers Leland A. Myers and James R. Myers; sisters Cindy Nunley and Phyllis Preston; grandsons Jacob and William; and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation for family and friends will be held in the Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 North Interstate 35, Pflugerville, Tx 78660. A Celebration of Donalds life will follow starting at 10:00 a.m. and ending at 11:00 a.m. We will later meet at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. for a committal service, 11463 State Hwy 195, Killeen, Tx 76542.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 9, 2019