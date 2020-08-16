RIDGEWAY, Donald Gary Beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather Donald Gary Ridgeway passed away on August 3rd, 2020 in Austin, Texas after complications from heart failure. He was 74 at the time. Gary was born in January 1946 in Huntsville, Alabama to parents Elmer and Roline Ridgeway. He attended West Huntsville Elementary, Westlawn School and Butler High School in Huntsville. Following this, he worked at General Shoe and Brown Engineering in Huntsville while attending classes at the University of Alabama in Huntsville there. During this time, he also served in the US Army Reserves. While in Huntsville, Gary met his wife Terry Lee Wheelahan, and they were married in October 1969. Their son Jeff was born in 1971, and soon after they moved to Tuscaloosa to finish his education at the University of Alabama. Gary was the first person in his Ridgeway family to graduate from college. The family then moved to Atlanta, Georgia where he worked at John Harland Company for many years as an auditor, purchasing manager, and plant manager. After a brief stint at Stevens Graphics, a BellSouth company, he left the corporate world and decided to look for a small business to run. He and Terry soon purchased Showtime Dance Shoes in Atlanta. Under his management, the company went on to become the largest retailer of ballroom dance shoes in the United States. After retiring and selling the company, Terry and Gary moved to Daphne, Alabama, then after a few years back to Huntsville. During this time, he developed a passion for cars and acquired several antique and custom vehicles. They were active in the Pastime Cruisers in Mobile and the Miata Club in Huntsville. Gary was preceded in death by his mother Roline, father Elmer, and sister Fredna. He leaves behind his wife Terry, son Jeff, and the love of his life, his granddaughter Julia. Also missing him are numerous cousins, in-laws, friends, and fellow workers that Gary maintained a relationship with over the years no matter where he was. He always loved seeing and hearing from them and enjoyed their company. Gary will always be remembered as a kind, caring, gentle man with a wry sense of humor. He was also known for his love of music from the 50s and 60s, as well as an enduring passion for Crimson Tide football. His family will always think of him when they hear music from that era. Recitation of the Holy Rosary is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21st followed by a funeral mass at 1:30 pm at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Austin, Texas. There will be a live stream of the services for those who cannot attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Theresa Catholic Church and School in remembrance of Gary. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
