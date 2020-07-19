FINE, Donald Gene Donald Gene Fine died July 11, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Born to Claude and Mamie (Altic) Fine on May 11, 1933, in Ottawa, Kansas, Don grew up in Ottawa and Coffeyville, Kansas. He graduated from the University of Kansas in 1955 with a degree in chemical engineering. At KU, he met Patricia McClaskey, who never tires of telling about the scholarship hall "hour dance" where she surveyed the room and set her sights on the handsome young man who stood head and shoulders above the rest. After serving in the U.S. Navy, Don returned to Kansas where he and Pat married in 1958. Following early-career jobs with Texaco in Port Arthur, Texas and Spencer Chemical Co. in Overland Park, Kansas, Don and Pat settled in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, where Don worked for Phillips Petroleum Co. for 25 years. In 1988, Don and Pat started a new chapter in their lives when Don went to work for the Texas Air Control Board (later the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission) in Austin. They soon became active members of Covenant Presbyterian Church where they have many cherished friends. Don and Pat also were familiar faces at the Paramount Theatre where they served as volunteer ushers for 25 years. In addition to wife Pat, Don is survived by a sister Dorothy Fine of Denver, Colorado and three daughters: Lynda Carlberg (Scott) of Leawood, Kansas; Jennifer Powers (Dan) of Pflugerville and Karen Fine of Bastrop. Also surviving are grandchildren Andrew Carlberg of Los Angeles, California; Eric Carlberg (Jenny) of Amman, Jordan; Tara Powers Doshier (Matt) of Austin and David Powers of Austin, as well as great-granddaughter Maizie Carlberg. Because of the restrictions associated with the pandemic, the family will celebrate Don's life with a small service at a later date. Pat can be reached c/o Maravilla, 11001 Austin Lane, Austin, TX 78758. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com
