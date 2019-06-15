PEREZ, Dr. Donald John Dr. Don Perez, of Austin, Texas, passed away at the age of 60 on Tuesday June 11, 2019. Don was born in Honolulu, Hawaii to David (Papa) and Maria (Nana) Perez. He was a graduate of Killeen High School and continued his formal education at Texas Tech University where he received his Bachelor's degree. He then completed the Dr. of Chiropractic program at Parker University in Dallas, Texas. Don's achievements were numerous, but his passion in life was to provide care to his patients that needed his professional guidance. He will always be remembered as a Successful practitioner of Chiropractic care, Loving son, Loyal brother, and a Dedicated father. He enjoyed spending time with family, watching Texas Tech football and Action movies, listening to music, but especially enjoyed a cool refreshing sip of Diet Cherry Dr. Pepper. He is survived by his mother, Maria Perez, of Killeen, TX, his daughter, Erica Perez, of Austin, TX, his son, Ryan Perez, Ryan's wife, Staley, and his grandson, Lincoln, all of Round Rock, TX, his two brothers, David Perez, of Austin, TX, Darrell Perez, of Hurst, TX, and three nieces, Jessica Cervenka, of Round Rock, TX, Jayme Perez, of Marshall, TX, and Psacha LaJoie, of Hurst, TX. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday June 15, 2019 at Beck Funeral Homes 4765 Priem Ln, Pflugerville, TX. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary