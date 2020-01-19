|
|
KAY, Donald Carlin Donald Carlin Kay 84, previously of Austin TX passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019. He was born on June 7, 1935 to Dolph and Marie Kay of Indianapolis, Indiana. Don and his family took up residence in Cairo, Illinois where his parents owned a clothing store. He assisted them in daily operations and management of the business. It was here that Don first developed his passion for helping others. As a young man, Don served as a volunteer fireman on the Cairo Fire Department. Having seen the impact of his public service work, he chose to attend the Police Academy at Southern Illinois University. Upon graduation, Don held the positions of Patrolman and Sergeant on the Cairo Police Department, and later served in the same capacity on Carbondale's Police Department. After 8 years of dedicated police work, Don pursued a Juris Doctor degree from St. Mary's University School of Law in San Antonio, TX. After graduation he returned to Cairo, Illinois and was employed by Lansden and Lansden as an attorney and investigator. He primarily worked on federal game violation cases and admiralty issues. In 1973 Don moved back to San Antonio and opened his private legal practice. Shortly after, he was employed by the state of Texas as a Child Support Enforcement [CSE] attorney for San Antonio. Within 6 months of acquiring the position he was appointed as Regional Director of CSE. Don then moved to Austin, TX and served in Austin's Legal Division as Assistant General Counsel. He was then promoted to a position in the Office of the General Counsel as a supervising attorney of litigation. In 1983 Don received his certification from the National Judicial College and went on to serve as a Judge presiding over courts for the state of Texas. Don later embraced his retirement which allowed him to spend more time with his loving wife of almost 40 years, Gail M Kay. He was an avid fisherman and hunter who enjoyed nature and was always willing to share his admiration of either sport. He contributed to various charities and organizations and was a long-standing member of the Elks Lodge for 62 years. Don had a thirst for knowledge for anything that sparked his interest and a love for college football. He held his family and friends dear to heart. He was preceded in death by his parents Dolph and Marie (nee Carlin) Kay and his wife Gail Marie Kay (nee Hamme). He is survived by his children Thomas J Kay (Michelle), Kristi Kay, Karl Wood (Lesha) and grandchildren Matthew and Brian Kay, Logan Wood, Kolby and Kaylee Wood. A visitation for family and friends will be at 11am and immediately followed by a Memorial Service at 12pm on Saturday January 25, 2020. We will gather in the Davis Chapel at Cook-Walden Funeral Home located at 6100 North Lamar Blvd. Austin Texas. Memorial donations can be made in Don's honor to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Road S.W. Lilburn, GA 30047 or https://www.lbda.org/
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020