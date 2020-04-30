|
KUNZE, Donald Wayne Donald Wayne Kunze passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27th, 2020. He was born in Eddy, Texas on September 23rd, 1939 to Willie Adolph Kunze and Olga Anna Hinze Kunze. He stole the heart of Nancy Lanette Sefcak, and they were married on July 6th, 1963 in Taylor, Texas, where they made their home. Donald was active in the military and community. He served in the Texas National Guard followed by the Texas State Guard. He coached Babe Ruth baseball teams before his boys were old enough to play and becoming the President of the league. He coached Little League, once his boys could play and followed them back up to Babe Ruth, making many friends and memories along the way. Donald was a member of the Thrall ISD school board becoming President of the Board and handing his oldest her diploma at graduation. He was a member of Taylor Kiwanis and the Taylor Rodeo Association and owner of Taylor Butane Company from 1976 to 1996. As he and Nancy got older, they would often take trips to Las Vegas, Mason, Branson, and Fredericksburg taking their youngest along. Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Olga Kunze; his brother Raymond Roy Kunze; his loving wife, Nancy Kunze; and his father, Willie Kunze. He is survived by his children Stephanie Patschke and husband, Chad, of Hutto; Joshua Kunze and wife, Hannah, of Taylor; Grady Kunze of Taylor; Sarah Drury and husband, Craig, of Round Rock. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Jacob Townsend, Catherine Townsend, Trevor Patschke, Tanner Patschke, Payton Patschke, Alexandra Kunze, Jaxon Kunze, Annika Kunze, Henry Kunze, Camryn Drury, and Harper Drury. He is survived by siblings Carolyn Roepke and husband, Larry, of Taylor, Jackie Krueger and husband, Harold, of Goldwaithe, and Patricia Cantrell and husband, Henry, of Taylor; step-mother Annie Mae Kunze of Round Rock and mother-in-law Bertha Sefcak of Taylor. Arrangements under the direction of Condra Funeral Home, Taylor, TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 30, 2020