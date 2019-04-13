|
|
BRADFORD JR., Donald Lee Donald Lee Bradford, Jr. passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019. He went home to be with the Lord at the age of 23. He joins in Heaven his father, Donald Lee Bradford and his brother, John Allen Bradford. Donald leaves to cherish his memory, Mom, Lorry Calvert; sister, Katie Bradford and many extended family and friends. Graveside services will begin at 10:00am on Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Bastrop, Texas under the direction of Marrs Jones Newby Funeral Home.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 13, 2019