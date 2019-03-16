Home

OLIVER, Donald Lee Passed away on March 10, 2019, in Round Rock, Texas. Don was born to Willie and Nell Oliver in Cooksville, IL After graduating from Normal Community High School Don served in the Air Force. Following his enlistment, Don studied electrical engineering at the University of Illinois. Don had a rewarding career in electrical engineering and spent time working for Texas Instruments, Crossroads, and VTEL. Don loved to dance, enjoyed doing yard work and gardening, vanilla ice cream, and helping others. Don was a proud grandfather and his favorite gifts were family photos. Don was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Wilma, Dorothy, Joanna, and Jane, and by his brother Wilbur (Bud). He is survived by his three children, Susan (Trey) Emery, Bill Oliver, and Rusty (Julie) Oliver, and six grandchildren, Alex (Vanessa) Wicentowich, Jacquelyn Emery, Luke Oliver, Gretchen Oliver, Calvin Oliver, and Keeley Oliver. The family had a private celebration of life.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 16, 2019
