LARSEN JR., Donald Leland Our Beloved Donald Leland Larsen, Jr., age 68, of Dale, Texas, was called Home on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Austin, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father Donald L. Larsen and his brother John L. Larsen. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Maria Alicia Vasquez Larsen; children: Gordon C. Hall (Stephanie), Alycia D. Larsen (Kim), and Jacob D. Larsen (Evie); his mother Janet E. Insua; twin brother Gary L. Larsen; brothers, Myron L. and David L. Larsen; sister, Lisa Hinther; grandchildren: Elijah, Hannah and Abigail Hall, Oren and Grayson Larsen and 2 on the way; as well as a large extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Donald was proud to be a Viet Nam Era Air Force veteran (1969-1973). He retired from Motorola/Freescale Semiconductors where he was an electrical engineering technician. He loved flying and he was a commercially rated pilot in both helicopters and fixed wing. He found great joy in flying his family around the United States in Cessna and Piper planes, but his favorite aircraft was our 1953 Piper Tri-pacer 53TP. Donald was an avid sports enthusiast. He enjoyed golf, soccer, softball, water and snow skiing, swimmingespecially the butterfly stroke, football, baseball and loved the rush of Formula 1 racing. His love of sports and the profound effect they made on him motivated Don to be a wonderful coach to many children, including his own. He was what some would call a jack-of-all-trades. His skills ranged from avionics to holding a FCC radio license with radar endorsement; being a CDL class A truck driver to skills in electrical, plumbing, HV/AC, and auto mechanics. He could fix anything with a motor and then easily pivot to preparing a fabulous gourmet meal. He shared his talents freely with family and friends; always eager to lend a helping hand and sharing his knowledge along the way. Most of all, Donald loved his family and gave us his best. He especially loved being a grandpa, spending quality time on our Papa Don road trip adventures, reading books to the little ones, and he was a very lively and accomplished storyteller. He adored being surrounded by his loved ones. Some of his final words were that he was going to save us all a spot in Heaven and hoped to see us all there. We will see you again, Papa Don. Visitation will be begin at 9:30 a.m. with Celebration of Life services beginning at 11:00 a.m. followed by U.S. Air Force Honors on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Mission Funeral Home South Side. This will conclude services. In leu of flowers please make donations to Emancipet, a nonprofit veterinary care center that keeps cost affordable and accessible to all pet owners.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 3, 2020