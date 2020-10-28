THORSON, Donald Leroy Donald Leroy Thorson died on September 29, 2020 in the Villages, Florida. He was affectionally known as Fudd (Papa Fudd). He was born on June 15, 1945 in Whitehall, Wisconsin to Knut and Helma Thorson and raised a country boy in Daggett Coulee and Pigeon Falls. Don married Karen Nolene Teigen on August 7, 1965. They shared 55 years of love and laughter and were blessed with three sons. Don graduated from Whitehall Memorial High School in 1963 with Salutatorian honors, Badger Boys State and numerous awards in math and science. His academic life continued at Platteville State Institute of Technology and the University of Wisconsin in Madison where he won many awards in electrical engineering and mathematics. After graduation in 1967, Don began his career at IBM Rochester in Minnesota. During his tenure there, he won outstanding achievement awards, produced several patents, was promoted to STSM and co-designed a microchip for a Lunar Rover. He transferred to IBM in Austin, Texas in 1979 where he coached his sons little league baseball, assisted soccer teams. He bowled on a league and loved golfing. After another transfer to Raleigh, N. Carolina in 1982, Don and Karen joined the Scandinavian Folk Dancers and performed around the area, including their unforgettable Ole and Lena skit. Don was proud of his Norwegian heritage and perfected the art of rosette making. Over the years he made thousands of these sweets for the International Folk Festival and for gifting to neighbors and friends. Don was a gifted tenor. His WHS Ivy Folk Singers performed in the Tri-County area and he was a popular choice as a wedding soloist (including his own!). Don and his brother-in-law Mike loved playing guitar and singing together. He and Karen often composed special songs for birthdays and anniversaries of family and friends. Don was also the go-to-guy for fix-it jobs. He "remodeled and repaired" from Rochester to the Villages. The "Norske Dome" over a Texas pool was historical and hysterical. Don and Karen were transferred back to Austin in 1989, where he retired from IBM in 2000. In Austin, he enjoyed golfing at Balcones Country Club and the couple's group there. Besides travels to Norway, Sweden, England, France and Hawaii, Don bought a kiln and took up pottery. Named "FuddsMudd", he fashioned orbs and other creations. On their 50th wedding anniversary, Karen and Fudd took a golf trip to the Villages and decided to move there in 2016. Don is survived by his loving wife, Karen. Sons: Andy (Tanya) of Raleigh, N.C., Matt and Adam in Austin, Texas. Grandchildren: Olivia, Walker, Tanner, and Delilah in Raleigh, NC and Amber and Noah in Austin, Texas. Great granddaughter: Ava in Austin, Texas. A brother, Ardell (Dianne) in Pigeon Falls, Wisc. Sister-in-Law, Yvonne Williams (Clark) of Strum, Wisconsin, Brother-in-Law Mike Teigen (Mary) in Austin, Texas and loving nieces and nephews. Thank you to all family and friends for special memories throughout the years. Don (Fudd) will always be remembered for his kind, gentle nature, and infectious smile. To know him was to love him.



