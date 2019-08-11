|
CARLTON, Donald Morrill Died August 8, 2019 Don was born 7/20/1937 in Houston, Texas to Ruth and Spencer Carlton. He graduated from St. Thomas Catholic High School in Houston in 1954 and received a BA in Chemistry from the University of St. Thomas in 1958. He went on to earn a PhD in Organic Chemistry in 1962 from his beloved University of Texas at Austin. He worked at Sandia National Laboratories '62-'65, and Tracor Inc. '65-'69 prior to founding Radian Corporation '69 where he served as President and CEO until 1996, and then as President and CEO of Radian International LLC until his retirement in December 1998. During his professional career, Don had many opportunities to lead, which he enjoyed. He served on the Boards of Directors of numerous companies, including National Instruments, American Electric Power Company, Temple-Inland LLC, Central and SouthWest Corporation, Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Co., Signature Science LLC and CrystaTech. He served as Trustee of Southwest Research Institute, CitiFund management Inc., numerous Smith Barney funds, and as Executive Officer of Legg Mason Partners Equity Trust - QS Global Equity Fund. He also served on the Electric Power Research - Institute Strategic Science and Technology Council and the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations Advisory Council. Don was a big believer in giving back and participation in the community. He served on the Boards of the Texas Chamber of Commerce (Chairman), Seton Fund, Texas for Judicial Election Reform (Chairman), Texas Taxpayers and Research Association (Chairman), Texas Council on Economic Education, Texas Independent College Fund, University of St. Thomas, Texas Nature Conservancy Advisory and the Caritas Advisory Board. He was an ardent supporter of the University of Texas serving as Chairman of the College of Natural Sciences Advisory Board, College of Engineering Advisory Council and was a lifetime member of the Chancellor's Council. He was named to the Natural Sciences Hall of Honor in 1992. He was also named to the University of Texas Commission of 125, of which he was particularly honored. Among his many awards, he was named Entrepreneur of the Year by Arthur Young and Co. in 1990. Don was a family man and is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine, of 58 years. Elaine was a major contributor to Dons' business success, and it is to her credit that Don lived as long and as comfortably as he did. Also surviving are his children; Donna Mauer, Spencer Carlton (Dixie) and Monica Skeete (Jed) and six grandchildren, Eric Gant, Cade Skeete, Brett Carlton, Reed Carlton, Shelby Skeete and Smith Carlton. His brother, Richard Carlton and his family live in LaGrange, Texas. Don cared about his fellow human beings. Asked what gave him the most comfort, he replied, "Being in Comfort, Texas (at his ranch) and a hug around the neck". When asked what he valued most in life he said, "Family and the United States of America". A special thank you from the family for unfailing support from Ted Hudson and David Jones and all of his caregivers. Don also enjoyed lifelong friendships with Dr. David Hackerman and Dr. Pete Flawn, both mentors to him. There is nothing more gratifying than support from friends. He will be greatly missed by our family. He was our leader and we loved him so. We are comforted to know that he will always be with us. Please join us for a celebration of Don's life on Friday, August 16th at 2:00 pm at St. John Neumann Catholic Church Austin, Texas. In Lieu of flowers please send a contribution to Saint Louise House at saintlouisehouse.org or a . Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019