CHAPMAN, Donald R. Donald R. Chapman went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus on October 17, 2020 at age 85. Don was born to James Vinson Chapman and Alice Lenna Chapman on September 5, 1935 in Lamesa, Texas. He was raised one of 5 boys chopping cotton alongside his family. He showed entrepreneurial spirit from an early age when he helped deliver milk from a horse-drawn wagon. He played high school football while working 2 jobs. After graduating Lamesa High School he moved to Austin, Texas where he attended The University of Texas and met his wife Frances Ann Bradshaw. Together they raised three daughters and started a family business. Don Chapman Motors grew to include his bothers, Doyle and Bill and 4 nephews and has been an Austin Legacy for more than 50 years. He is a former National Guardsman who served at Ft. Chaffee, AR and Camp Mabry in Austin. He served as president of the Civitan Club and the Boys Club of Austin. He served as a deacon of Park Hill Baptist Church. He began one of his biggest adventures when he bought and trained 3 camels and founded a camel ministry for area churches and schools. For 25 years his camels took part in the "Living Nativity" presented by Park Hills Baptist Church at Christmas time. For over 30 years he never missed a U.T. home baseball or football game. Five years after his wife Ann passed away, he married Linda Branch Shelton. They enjoyed 25 years together and traveled the world extensively. Don was a farmer at heart. He loved animals and he loved his family. He was kind, funny, an avid reader, cattleman, and a great "42" domino player. He was known for his generosity, having donated almost 13 gallons of blood to the Austin Blood Bank. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, and traveling. He was an extrovert and an incredible salesman. And as much as he loved to barter, he would want you to know that the most important thing in life is free: the gift of forgiveness and eternal life in Jesus Christ is yours when you come by grace through faith in Him. Jesus' love is for everyone, and it doesn't come with a payment plan or hidden fee. His love is perfect and has no need for repairs or factory recalls. Donald is survived by his wife, Linda Chapman; his three daughters, Christie Chapman Carl and her husband Stephen Carl, Wendy Chapman, Emily Chapman Cosentino and her husband Gino Cosentino; and his six grandchildren; Geoff, Elliott and Amanda Carl and Gia, Luca, and Rocco Cosentino; his two stepchildren and their spouses, Denman Shelton and Laurie Shelton, Kristin Shelton Gile and Darren Gile and their three daughters; Jordan, Jenna, and Gillian. His brothers Ronald Chapman and wife Josie, Doyle Chapman and wife Laura, Bill Chapman and wife Linda, sister-in-law Reyna Chapman, and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents James V. Chapman and Alice Lenna Chapman, his brother Keith Chapman and first wife Frances Ann Bradshaw Chapman. We are very grateful to Dr. Norman Risinger for his exceptional care of our father. Thank you to Bob Reese, Sunday school teacher at Park Hills. A heartfelt thanks to Larry Albee, the Camel Whisperer. Thank you to Rick at Green Mesquite and Paul at Dan's Hamburgers for their kindness and hospitality! Don Chapman would tell you today: "Keep on keepin' on! Get it done! Get it done right now! Hook 'Em Horns!! And get out and vote." Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com