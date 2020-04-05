|
|
GREEN, Donald Ragen Donald Ragen Green, 75, of Cedar Creek left this life on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Donnie was born November 10, 1944 to Ragen Wyatt and Alma Augusta Wilhelmina (Ebner) Green in Austin, Texas. He retired from SWBT. Donnie enjoyed spending time with family, friends and playing guitar as a singer/songwriter. Donnie is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Ann; their five loving children; sister, Shirley England; ten grandchildren, three great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Memorials may be made to Bastrop County Food Pantry or .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020