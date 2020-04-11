|
GREEN, Donald Ragen Donald Ragen Green Obituary 4-2-20 Donald Ragen Green, 75, of Cedar Creek passed from this life on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in the arms of his loved ones. Donnie was born November 10, 1944 to Ragen Lee and Alma Augusta Wilhelmina (Ebner) Green in Austin, Texas. He graduated from Johnston High, served in the National Guard as an MP and retired after 30 years of service as a System Technician for SWBT. After retirement he enjoyed his time as a singer/songwriter, playing guitar and spending time with family and friends. Donnie is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Mary Ann; their loving children: Melissa Tharp and husband, Micheal; Ragen Green and wife, Loretta; Joshua Green and wife, Stephanie; Kelly Pierce and husband, Casey; Chloe Donaldson and partner, Ricky McNatt; sister, Shirley England; their cherished grandchildren: Michael Tharp and wife, Celina; Travis Tharp and wife, Joy; Paige Benitez and husband, Jose; Justin, Kaylee, Hannah and Ethan Green; Aedan and Finnegan Green and Rylee Donaldson; great grandchildren: Saré, Luca and Arthur Tharp and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Green; brother in law, Johnny England and granddaughter, Michelle Tharp. A private graveside service was held. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bastrop County Food Pantry or to a .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 11, 2020