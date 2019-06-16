THOMAS JR., Donald "Scotty" On June 13th 2019, Donald "Scotty" Thomas Jr., loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 74. Scotty was born on January 15, 1945 in Austin, Texas to Donald S. Thomas and Jane H. Thomas. He graduated from Austin High School in 1963 and from the University of Texas School of Law in 1969. He was a partner at the Austin, Texas law firm of Clark, Thomas & Winters, P.C. In 1975, he married Patricia D. Thomas of Houston, Texas and they raised three sons, Scott, Christopher and Trevor. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Donny and Remy. Scotty had a passion for music. He was an active member of the community and a devout member of St. David's Episcopal Church. A visitation will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas 78705. A funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. David's Episcopal Church, 301 E. 8th St., Austin, Texas 78701, to be followed by burial at Austin Memorial Park. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary